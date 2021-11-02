LPL Financial LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 30.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Bbva USA bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHRW opened at $96.00 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $104.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.68.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 54.84%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHRW. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.79.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

