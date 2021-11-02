LPL Financial LLC Purchases 2,043 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 191,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,312,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,990,000 after purchasing an additional 224,235 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,273,000 after purchasing an additional 775,911 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 618,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,153,000 after purchasing an additional 35,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $44.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average is $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.72%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

