LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,853 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DPG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 265,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 24.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth about $643,000.

Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $15.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

