LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 416.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LDP opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

