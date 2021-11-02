Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$12.20 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$11.90 to C$12.20 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised Lundin Mining from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$11.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.01.

LUN stock opened at C$11.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of C$8.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$8.11 and a 52-week high of C$16.07.

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total value of C$543,184.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

