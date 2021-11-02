Lympo (LYM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.58 Million

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Lympo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded up 30.4% against the dollar. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $15.65 million and $1.58 million worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00050958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.45 or 0.00221775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.59 or 0.00094100 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

