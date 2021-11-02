LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Lowered to $118.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $118.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Redburn Partners began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.47.

LYB stock opened at $94.28 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $68.11 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 20.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $4,189,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 139,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 242.5% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 14,143 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

