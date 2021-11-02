Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 2,977 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 723,886.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,642 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,933,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,522,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,199,000 after acquiring an additional 119,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,064,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,804,000 after acquiring an additional 14,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,045,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,198,000 after acquiring an additional 274,121 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $91.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.