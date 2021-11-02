Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 248,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PK opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.15.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.94 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.89.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

