Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Palomar worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after acquiring an additional 31,704 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Palomar by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $90.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.03. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $115.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.40 and a beta of -0.28.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.72 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $1,024,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $522,145.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,100 shares of company stock worth $4,770,725 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.