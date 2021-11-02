Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 52,857 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 82.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 52,857 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 141.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,025,000 after buying an additional 813,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 121.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,430,000 after buying an additional 813,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 320.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 814,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,843,000 after buying an additional 620,919 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 555,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,526,000 after purchasing an additional 367,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 255.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 511,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,866,000 after purchasing an additional 367,482 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KSU opened at $309.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.61 and a beta of 1.06. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $175.45 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KSU. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.62.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total transaction of $11,406,861.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 8,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total value of $2,675,872.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

