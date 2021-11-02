Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 34.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 246.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVA opened at $105.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.44. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.14 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 66.17%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $207.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.38.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

