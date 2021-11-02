Maecenas Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,794.00 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last week, Maecenas has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. Maecenas has a total market cap of $326,874.29 and approximately $2,794.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00051096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.22 or 0.00220368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00093765 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.