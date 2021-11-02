MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.44.
Several brokerages have issued reports on MAG. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Friday. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.
MAG Silver stock opened at C$24.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$22.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 95.70 and a quick ratio of 94.13. The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 324.40. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$17.88 and a one year high of C$31.21.
In related news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total transaction of C$260,757.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at C$1,229,649.72.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
