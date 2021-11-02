MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.44.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAG. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Friday. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

MAG Silver stock opened at C$24.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$22.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 95.70 and a quick ratio of 94.13. The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 324.40. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$17.88 and a one year high of C$31.21.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 1.4100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total transaction of C$260,757.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at C$1,229,649.72.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

