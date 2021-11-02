Magnite (MGNI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Magnite to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. On average, analysts expect Magnite to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MGNI opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 277.53 and a beta of 2.27. Magnite has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $64.39.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGNI shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Magnite in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 81,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $2,262,093.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,358,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,779,857.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $169,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 264,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,956,167.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,988,798 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Magnite stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,418,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457,886 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.08% of Magnite worth $48,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

