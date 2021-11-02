Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.120-$2.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $653 million-$655 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $648.36 million.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $182.52 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $83.74 and a one year high of $183.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.12 and a beta of 1.96.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.86.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,520,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

