ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $34,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ManTech International by 170.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in ManTech International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in ManTech International during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in ManTech International by 12.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ManTech International news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $278,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,107 shares of company stock worth $2,515,395. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $87.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.83. ManTech International Co. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $648.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.99 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.12%. Research analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MANT. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

