Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MOZ. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Marathon Gold to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.39.

Shares of MOZ stock opened at C$2.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a current ratio of 18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$619.83 million and a PE ratio of -46.36. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of C$2.13 and a 52 week high of C$3.73.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

