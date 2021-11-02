Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Markel accounts for about 1.3% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Markel worth $65,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Markel in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Markel in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,812 shares of company stock worth $6,267,661. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MKL traded up $13.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,329.99. 59 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,257.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,229.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.71. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $938.10 and a twelve month high of $1,343.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. On average, analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 57.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.