Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Position in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,948 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.13% of Vasta Platform worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vasta Platform by 460.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 61.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 1.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,266,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 5.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 383,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 3.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 20.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VSTA opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76. Vasta Platform Limited has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $329.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.09, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $26.64 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Vasta Platform Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Vasta Platform Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

