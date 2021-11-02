Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 73.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,154 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 32,034 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $424,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $30,739,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHAT stock opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.56. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. Research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Socks sold 18,000 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $505,282.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,371 shares of company stock worth $1,523,703. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PHAT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

