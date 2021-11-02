Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 5.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $1,812,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

CACC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.19, for a total value of $135,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total transaction of $21,010,508.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,551 shares of company stock worth $37,722,006 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $596.05 on Tuesday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $283.92 and a 12-month high of $671.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 34.07, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $607.50 and a 200 day moving average of $507.86.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.