Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $116.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.80. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $167.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of analysts recently commented on EEFT shares. Truist decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.10.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

