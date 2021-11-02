Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 327,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.39% of Marker Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 213.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 32.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $129.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

