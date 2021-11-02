Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $573.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $326.02 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 43.79%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

