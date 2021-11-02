Mask Network (MASK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $135.81 Million

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $329.59 million and $135.81 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network coin can currently be bought for $11.31 or 0.00018477 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00051306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.44 or 0.00226093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00096625 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network is a coin. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Mask Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

