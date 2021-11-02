Mastercard Incorporated to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.24 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Mastercard in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the credit services provider will earn $8.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.86. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.60 EPS.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.59.

MA stock opened at $334.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $329.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.14. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $288.12 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total value of $28,487,930.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,560,333 shares in the company, valued at $38,439,508,923.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,931 shares of company stock worth $86,043,811. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.