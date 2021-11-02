Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,794,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,839 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of Mattel worth $56,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 13,283 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Mattel by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,526,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,974,000 after buying an additional 199,150 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 76,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mattel by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 56,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mattel by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,047,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,848,000 after buying an additional 1,084,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.52. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.21% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.37.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

