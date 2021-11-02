MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Reaches Market Cap of $939,273.42

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 2% against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $939,273.42 and $52,713.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,604.23 or 0.99880849 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00059161 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $366.77 or 0.00575952 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.10 or 0.00307946 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.65 or 0.00178472 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00014839 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001442 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001930 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

