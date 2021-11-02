MBIA (MBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter. MBIA had a negative net margin of 115.91% and a negative return on equity of 156.01%.

MBI traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,754. MBIA has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $16.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.83. The stock has a market cap of $821.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 26,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $313,356.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,753.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MBIA stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 455.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 290,756 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of MBIA worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

About MBIA

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

