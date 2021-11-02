McAfee (MCFE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect McAfee to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.22. McAfee has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McAfee from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

In other McAfee news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $140,538,382.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $209,834,357.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock worth $380,536,440. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in McAfee stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,247 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of McAfee worth $6,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

