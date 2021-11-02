McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Barclays

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barclays from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 29.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.22.

NYSE:MCK opened at $208.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.47 and a 200-day moving average of $197.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson has a twelve month low of $148.22 and a twelve month high of $210.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,684,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

