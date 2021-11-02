McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.49 EPS

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $10.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.26. 15,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,074. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.94. McKesson has a 12 month low of $148.22 and a 12 month high of $210.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.25.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

