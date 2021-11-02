McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.95-22.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.32. McKesson also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $21.950-$22.550 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $244.25.

NYSE:MCK traded up $10.93 on Tuesday, hitting $219.01. The stock had a trading volume of 70,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,074. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.47 and its 200 day moving average is $197.94. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson has a 52 week low of $148.22 and a 52 week high of $210.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McKesson will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

