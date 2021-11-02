MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) Short Interest Up 25.1% in October

MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the September 30th total of 80,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in MDH Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MDH Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in MDH Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in MDH Acquisition by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDH traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,628. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83. MDH Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.93.

MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in transportation and logistics, telecommunications, financial services, and professional services industries.

