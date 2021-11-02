Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ MFIN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,295. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.06 million, a P/E ratio of 226.06 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $9.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.
Medallion Financial Company Profile
Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.
