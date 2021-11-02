Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,295. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.06 million, a P/E ratio of 226.06 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medallion Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Medallion Financial worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

