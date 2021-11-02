Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Short Interest Update

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,400 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the September 30th total of 160,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 2,982.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.16. 349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $558.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.09. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.86.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 30.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

