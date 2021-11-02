Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Position Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.86, for a total value of $619,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.16, for a total transaction of $1,413,054.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,549 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,895.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,392 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $304.86 on Tuesday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $325.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.07. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.97 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.10 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

