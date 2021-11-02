Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the September 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MTR stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 30,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,228. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.90. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $7.74.

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Mesa Royalty Trust had a net margin of 65.72% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,526 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 1.16% of Mesa Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

