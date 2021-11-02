Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

Several other analysts have also commented on CASH. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.50.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $57.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.87. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $62.97.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.57%.

In related news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,296,000 after purchasing an additional 33,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

