Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) Trading Down 0.9%

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA) shares traded down 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.53. 110,381 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 190,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the second quarter worth $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the second quarter worth $162,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

