MetaMorph Reaches Market Cap of $441,654.02 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $441,654.02 and $32.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded up 94.9% against the dollar. One MetaMorph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00050950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.48 or 0.00231386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.11 or 0.00096680 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 361,349,997 coins. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

