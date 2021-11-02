M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,770,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $46,322,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $32,036,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $115,508,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $6,195,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $556,508.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,751 shares of company stock worth $35,498,255 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $180.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.29 and a beta of 0.49. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.66 and a 1 year high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

