M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 9,803 Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,806,000 after buying an additional 359,430 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,404 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 737,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,297,000 after buying an additional 114,227 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 736,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,032,000 after acquiring an additional 56,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,532,000. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAD opened at $329.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $330.25 and a 200-day moving average of $347.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.26 and a twelve month high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.00.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

