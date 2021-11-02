M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.01 Million Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 2,486.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 155.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 788.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 105.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. News Co. has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. News’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.16.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

