M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $3.25 Million in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 61,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1,266.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 33,267 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 20,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,264 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,202,000 after acquiring an additional 94,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,298,000 after acquiring an additional 57,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth $1,083,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vericel alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $45.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average of $53.57. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.68 and a 52 week high of $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.68 and a beta of 2.08.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $505,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $244,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,002,800. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.