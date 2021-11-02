M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 26,548 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 101.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Aflac by 8.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Aflac by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aflac by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 386,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,770,000 after acquiring an additional 155,895 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $1,054,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $833,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $54.87 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $57.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average is $54.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at $657,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

