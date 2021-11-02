M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes $2.68 Million Position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 65,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSSE. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

NASDAQ CSSE opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.37. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $47.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.89% and a negative return on equity of 54.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.