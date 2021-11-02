M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 172,093 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Airgain by 31.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Airgain in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Airgain by 90.7% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 21,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Airgain by 894.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 34,434 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airgain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of Airgain stock opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.45 million, a PE ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 1.25. Airgain, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Airgain had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

