MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Short Interest Up 53.3% in October

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the September 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,140,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MGTI stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. MGT Capital Investments has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.30.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in bitcoin mining business. It owns and operates Bitmain Antminer S9 Bitcoin mining rigs and graphics processing unit-based Ethereum miners. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

